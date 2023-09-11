Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,292 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $258.93 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average is $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

