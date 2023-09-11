Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WTS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.