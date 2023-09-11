Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Head to Head Comparison

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Webjet and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webjet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Airbnb 4 13 17 0 2.38

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $144.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Webjet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Webjet and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webjet N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 25.31% 42.90% 12.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webjet and Airbnb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $9.09 billion 10.39 $1.89 billion $3.43 42.51

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Webjet.

Summary

Airbnb beats Webjet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

