Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $42.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

