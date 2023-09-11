Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.18

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 7073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5262821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

