Wexford Capital LP Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wexford Capital LP increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2,036.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,117. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.