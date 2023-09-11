Wexford Capital LP Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. 959,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,473. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

