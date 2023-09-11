Wexford Capital LP Invests $1.04 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,700 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $528,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.20. 85,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

