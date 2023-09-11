Wexford Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,110. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

