WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

