Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group comprises 11.0% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Willdan Group worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 2,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,395. The firm has a market cap of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.41 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $27,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,906 shares of company stock valued at $185,988. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

