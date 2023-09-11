WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 5.0% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.02 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

