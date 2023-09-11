Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $177,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.