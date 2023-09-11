Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. 325,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

