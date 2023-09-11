Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,891 shares during the period. Xometry accounts for 8.9% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 3.66% of Xometry worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xometry by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $596,974. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. 158,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,032. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $879.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

