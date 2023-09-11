YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $50.53 Average PT from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $47.29 on Monday. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.