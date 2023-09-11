Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC cut its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,804 shares during the quarter. Yext makes up 6.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.95% of Yext worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 540,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $840.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.18. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

