ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

ZeroFox Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other ZeroFox news, General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $26,615.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at $364,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $26,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at $364,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $91,462.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,711.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,904 shares of company stock worth $197,426. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

