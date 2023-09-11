Zimmer Partners LP Has $44.65 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 400,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 417,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,853. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.