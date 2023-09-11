Zimmer Partners LP Has $99.89 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $126.39. 9,504,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.11.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

