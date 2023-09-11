Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $659.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,471. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.