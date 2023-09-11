Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 900,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 251,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 728,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 1,515,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,284. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

