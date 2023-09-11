Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 287,500 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.94. 2,391,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.