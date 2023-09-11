Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.53% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 1,028,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

