Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,495 shares of company stock worth $5,703,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

