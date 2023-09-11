ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
