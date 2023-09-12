10,000 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPV. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 106,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

