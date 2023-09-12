125,156 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Purchased by Foursixthree Capital LP

Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Arko comprises about 2.9% of Foursixthree Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 225,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,479. The company has a market cap of $872.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.34. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Arko had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Arko’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARKO shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arko from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

