14,351 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

