1,481,530 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,481,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,704,000. Coupang makes up approximately 1.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,437. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

