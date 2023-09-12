1,504 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. 991,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,521. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

