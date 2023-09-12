173,979 Shares in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Bought by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 173,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Eneti accounts for 2.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 43,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.18. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -7.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

