194,900 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,000. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 801.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 958.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BXP opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
