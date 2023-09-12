255,367 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 255,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,000. Immunocore comprises 2.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Immunocore Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 2,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

