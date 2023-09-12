265,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 3.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $397,599,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 1,947,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

