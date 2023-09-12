2,930 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

JXI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

