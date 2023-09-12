39,785 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,526,000. Booking makes up about 3.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Booking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,182.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,612. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,007.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,749.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.