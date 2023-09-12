474,639 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 3.60% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 126,407,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,210. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Stories

