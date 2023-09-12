5,584 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 217,494 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

