60,389 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after buying an additional 637,301 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,027,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,990,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 42,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

