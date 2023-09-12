665,198 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665,198 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,584,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 2.01% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

