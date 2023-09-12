6,965 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

