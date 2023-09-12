741,538 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 741,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Arlo Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.81% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 181,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.