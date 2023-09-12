760,000 Shares in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Bought by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Rice Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 436,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

