76,842 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. McGrath RentCorp comprises approximately 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,458,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

