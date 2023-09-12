910,134 Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. Paragon 28 accounts for about 1.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNA. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $260,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,257,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 305,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.56. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNA

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.