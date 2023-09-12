97,544 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 97,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $271,372.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.62. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

