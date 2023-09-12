Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. 865,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

