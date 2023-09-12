AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,003 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $151,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 809,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,542. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

