ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABM. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

ABM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.